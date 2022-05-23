New townhomes planned in Kelowna's Mission

Photo: Contributed

A townhome development is being proposed for the corner of Lakeshore Road and Barnaby Road in Kelowna’s south end.

The Niche, which is being proposed by Carrington Homes, would consist of 16 townhomes on the northwest corner of the intersection where Lakeshore Road turns to the west and Chute Lake Road continues up to Kettle Valley.

The Niche would feature five buildings; two of them with four units, two with three and one with two. Given the location and the elevation of the location, the three-storey homes promise to have breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake.

Carrington Homes has submitted a form and character development permit for the project, whose plans will now make their way through the city planning department.