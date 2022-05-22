Boutique plant store to open downtown Kelowna in old Garden of Eden

Photo: Kirk Penton

It appears the Garden of Eden is about to grow into a home and garden store.

Signage went up this week on the former escort service building on Lawrence Avenue, indicating Urban Gardener by Nicholas Alexander will be moving into the prime downtown Kelowna location. The brick building has been undergoing renovation work for the last couple years but has intensified in recent weeks.

Urban Gardener is a boutique plant store that was incorporated in Vernon in 2015 by Nick and Jamee Moffat. The company website currently says it was planning to open its Kelowna location last year.

Urban Gardener is more than just helping customers plan their high-quality gardens. It also performs landscaping work that includes retaining walls, water features and ponds, and artificial and live turf installation.

Garden of Eden closed in 2019 and was set to become a brew pub before those plans were scuttled, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.