Water Board wants residents to conserve water this summer, offers reward

Photo: Contributed

Now that the May long weekend is here, summer has unofficially started.

That means it's time to start thinking of ways to be more water wise.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board, in partnership with local governments and utilities, has launched a Make Water Work campaign, to help Okanagan residents learn more about water conservation.

“Although it’s been unseasonably cold in our desert community and throughout the valley this spring, we’re launching the Make Water Work campaign recognizing that people are getting their irrigation ready, garden centres are busy, people are in their gardens, and it’s always better to set things up right in the first place than to have to go back and fix things,” said Sue McKortoff, OBWB’s chair and mayor of Osoyoos.

It's too early to forecast what kind of a summer we are in for but typically water conservation in the Okanagan is a good idea.

“To be honest, this cool weather has been a relief. Given last year’s drought and wildfires, and that the Okanagan’s snowpack has improved but is still below normal, I’ll be happy to see a slow snow melt,” she added.

“In fact, with Okanagan Lake still below full pool, cooler weather and a little more rain would help us bounce back from last year’s drought.”

OBWB spokesperson Corinne Jackson manages the Okanagan WaterWise program and its Make Water Work campaign.

“The fact is that the Okanagan has one of the highest rates of water use in Canada, with less available per person, and our population continues to grow. Drought or no drought, that’s good enough reason to consider our water use,” Jackson added. “Make Water Work is aimed at tackling the second largest use of water in the Okanagan, residential outdoor use, and creating healthier and more resilient neighbourhoods.”

Some of the top water saving tips include:

Water lawn between dusk and dawn. Water plants, not pavement. Never mow low. Let it grow. Choose plants suitable to our dry climate. Tune up my irrigation. Aerate my lawn and top dress with compost.

This year residents can also earn two $500 WaterWise yard upgrades.