Dragoons holding military parade to mark change of command

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

If you see the Canadian Armed Forces moving through Kelowna next weekend, don’t be alarmed.

The British Columbia Dragoons are conducting a parade from the Kelowna Armouries (720 Lawrence Avenue) to the Kelowna Cenotaph at City Park on the morning of May 29.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kevin Mead will hand over command of the regiment to Lieutenant-Colonel Trevor Waaga in a ceremony at the cenotaph, before the regiment marches back to the Armouries via Leon Avenue.

There will be no road closures, but minor traffic delays are expected.

The troops will be escorted by members of the RCMP, military SUVs and armoured vehicles. The soldiers will parade with unloaded rifles and will carry no ammunition throughout the parade.

The ceremony will mark the conclusion of Lieutenant-Colonel Mead’s tenure as commanding officer, which began in June 2019, and the transition of command to Lieutenant-Colonel Waaga. The ceremony will be overseen by Colonel Scott Raesler, the Commander of 39 Canadian Brigade Group and the Army Reserve in British Columbia.

The parade is expected to be on Lawrence Avenue from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and on Leon Avenue from approximately 11:40 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Residents are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

Any residents interested in spectating the Change of Command ceremony are invited to the Kelowna Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. on May 29.