Raffle aims to help connect seniors with affordable homes

Photo: Seniors Outreach

Seniors Outreach is running a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for seniors in need of housing help in Kelowna.

As the housing market continues to rise, seniors with fixed incomes are struggling to pay their rent. According to reports, Kelowna is the third most expensive city in Canada in terms of rent prices. Castanet data shows a one-bedroom is now renting for $1,500 in the Central Okanagan.

Seniors Outreach executive director Vi Sorenson says finding a new place to live is stressful for anyone, but even more so for the elderly.

“Picture someone who is in their eighties who may have dementia or Alzheimer’s trying to call ads and have conversations with landlords,” said Sorenson. “It creates a lot of anxiety and confusion. These vulnerable people are struggling as they find themselves on the verge of experiencing homelessness.”

2021 saw the lowest vacancy rate since 2017, yet rental rates were up nearly five per cent. This indicates there is more demand for rental units than what’s currently available.

According to Seniors Outreach, rent in Kelowna can be more than the Canadian Pension Plan pays – an average of $779 per month.

Funds generated in the raffle will help Seniors Outreach fund their companion housing program, run their housing directory, and to employ a social worker. The worker will help clients navigate the system and sorts through housing options such as affordable or low-income housing, assistive living, supportive housing, and long-term care.

You can purchase tickets for the raffle and get more details here.