130 new parking stalls being prepared near Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Kirk Penton/file photo

Interior Health is preparing to add a significant number of new parking spots near Kelowna General Hospital.

While the health authority has been working to prepare a large piece of property adjacent to the hospital on Pandosy, it is just now applying to have the land rezoned to allow for the surface parking lot.

According to development plans, as many as 130 new parking spaces will be created, including 46 small stalls, 79 large stalls, four accessible and one van accessible parking space.

Interior Health purchased the property at 2169 Pandosy for $10.2 million back in February of last year.

It went on the market after the previous owner was unable to secure a mixed-use medical commercial-hotel project on the property.