Self-boarding and virtual queueing coming to YLW

Photo: Cindy White

Kelowna International Airport is ready to try something new as it deals with an ongoing worker shortage.

Innovation is the key according to Phillip Elchitz, the senior manager of airport operations.

When the White Spot couldn’t find enough workers to staff the restaurant on the side of the airport before travellers go through security, YLW decided to keep the food truck it brought in because of the pandemic.

Now they’re looking at giving air passengers more self-serve options.

“Some of the things that we’re working on is virtual queueing. Which means, instead of just showing up and getting in the pre-board screening line, you’ll be told when the best time to arrive at the screening line is. Rather than waiting in line for two hours, you’ll wait in line for 15 or 20 minutes,” explains Elchitz.

He says they’re also working on frictionless travel, which includes self-service bag drop and even self-boarding.

“So when you get to the boarding lounge, instead of going and giving your boarding pass to an agent, you will just show up and facial recognition would open up an e-gate for you and you’ll be able to board.

“So, all of these pieces are working towards innovation and what we call frictionless travel, which we believe is the future.”

Elchitz believed the new technologies will appeal to frequent fliers.

“They're the ones that check-in at home, they understand how many bags they need, they know they have NEXUS or some other way to get to the pre-board screening point quicker.

“Those travellers will be early adopters when it comes to these innovative ideas.”

He adds that the quicker people start to adopt the technology the smaller the lines will be.

Until these changes are implemented, though, you’ll likely still have to keep showing up at least two hours before your flight. Elchitz says Kelowna International Airport will soon see 80 flights a day, surpassing pre-pandemic volume.