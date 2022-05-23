Okanagan College honours foundation's first executive director

Photo: Okanagan College Kathy Butler.

The first executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation, Kathy Butler, will receive the distinguished service award at an upcoming convocation ceremony in June.

The award recognizes past employees who have given outstanding service to Okanagan College, who share and support its mission, vision and values, and are active within and outside the college community.

“Kathy left a legacy of growth and development and a significant record of fundraising at the College,” says Neil Fassina, president Okanagan College.

Butler played an important role in the growth of the Okanagan College Foundation’s endowment. During her tenure, 11,272 awards worth more than $12 million were disbursed to students. She also led the largest college capital campaign in the province, raising $9 million for Kelowna’s Trades Complex – nearly doubling the $5 million goal.

“Under her guidance, and with the support of a team of dedicated volunteers and staff, she helped thousands of students achieve their education and career goals. Her leadership supported the college’s evolution in modern development practices, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and making a positive impact on our communities.”

Butler retired from OC in 2018 and joined Global Philanthropic Canada as a senior consultant. She remains active in the community, serving as a director for the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna, and as assistant governor of Rotary District 5060.