Eldorado Hotel offers jobs, and emergency housing, to displaced Ukrainians

Photo: Argus Hospitality Staff at a recruitment fair at Hotel Eldorado.

A woman who arrived in Kelowna from Ukraine just over a month ago with her two children is ready to join the workforce.

Ivanka recently had an interview at the Hotel Eldorado. She says volunteers with local organizations have been helping her find a job and arranged the interview.

The resort and other Argus Hospitality properties in the area have been working with The Bravery Foundation, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine and Kelowna Welcomes Ukraine to assist the displaced Ukrainians who have arrived in the city.

“And they just basically ask if we have opportunities in terms of employment, which we do,” said Eldorado Resort general manager Mark Jeanes. “It’s a great way to help, however we can.”

Jeanes says Ivanka came with a volunteer translator, which he calls a great support.

“If some of the people that are coming and…you know, their English isn’t necessarily the best, the translator is just there to help in terms of any questions they may have or questions that we have. Which is amazing.”

He adds that Argus Hospitality — which also operates the Four Points by Sheraton and the Hampton Inn and Suites near the Kelowna airport — is opening its doors to people fleeing the conflict.

“Our sister properties at the airport have made contact, from what I understand, with two other families that are planning to arrive in Kelowna in the near future. So, right now, we currently actually have five Ukrainians on our team–two in culinary and three in housekeeping,” said Jeanes.

He notes the company also has emergency housing or staff housing if it's needed.

Several more Ukrainians could be arriving in the Central Okanagan in the coming weeks.

“Honestly, if we have availability and roles available and the individuals that are coming are a good fit for that particular role, we’ll take them on.” He said they’re still looking to hire a fair number of people for the summer season and beyond.

Ivanka says she is looking forward to communicating with new people and discovering something new for herself. She is sincerely grateful to all the residents of Kelowna for their help, support and understanding.

Her two children, 9-year-old son Maxim and 6-year-old daughter Natalia, are happy going to school every day. She says they have many friends and love their teachers.