Environment Canada forecasts warm temperatures across the Okanagan for long weekend

Photo: Kate Harper-McGregor

Despite cooler-than-normal temperatures across the Okanagan over the past few weeks, the Victoria Day long weekend is looking warm.

Friday will see a chance of thunder showers in the afternoon with a high of 18 C.

Showers are also in the forecast for Saturday with cloudy periods and a high of 16 C.

On Sunday and Monday, you may want to think about spending some time outside.

Sunday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 20 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Monday will see sunshine with a high of 21 C.

The mild temperatures appear like they will be sticking around according to the long-range forecast.

From Tuesday to Friday of next week, temperatures are expected to hover around 21 to 24 C.