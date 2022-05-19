Environment Canada forecasts warm temperatures across the Okanagan for long weekend

Photo: Kate Harper-McGregor
Despite cooler-than-normal temperatures across the Okanagan over the past few weeks, the Victoria Day long weekend is looking warm.
Friday will see a chance of thunder showers in the afternoon with a high of 18 C.
Showers are also in the forecast for Saturday with cloudy periods and a high of 16 C.
On Sunday and Monday, you may want to think about spending some time outside.
Sunday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 20 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
Monday will see sunshine with a high of 21 C.
The mild temperatures appear like they will be sticking around according to the long-range forecast.
From Tuesday to Friday of next week, temperatures are expected to hover around 21 to 24 C.