GoByBike runs from May 30 to June 3 in Kelowna

Formerly known as Bike to Work Week, the newly titled GoByBike Week returns to the Central Okanagan from May 30 until June 3.

The City of Kelowna says there will be a variety of events hosted by local sponsors and partners to celebrate biking and bring the community together.

“Whether you bike to work, as a hobby, or as a sport, every ride counts and I encourage not only Kelowna residents, but all of the Central Okanagan to register for GoByBike Week,” said Kelowna mayor Colin Basran.

“Biking is a great way to explore the community and stay active, and it’s great for the environment.”

The week will kick off on May 30 at Stuart Park from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. where participants will be be able to enjoy refreshments and prizes.

On June 1, take part in the Celebration Station at the Westbank First Nations Government Building from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Residents can cycle to West Kelowna where the city will be hosting with snacks and beverages well as a photo station and the opportunity to win prizes through an obstacle course.

Other events will be taking place throughout the week.

For a full list of events including satellite stations, visit the Central Okanagan GoByBike Week page.