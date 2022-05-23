Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra to perform spring concert

Photo: Okanagan Youth Orchestra

Talent, excellence, passion and dedication to music will be on full display when the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra closes their 2021-22 season with its spring concert.

Performances are scheduled to take place in Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna between May 28 and 29, with Kelowna’s showing happening at the Lutheran Church on May 29.

The OSYO co-conductor Rosemary Thomson says the performance will feature multiple talents.

“We are very proud of the accomplishments of our OSYO musicians and are delighted to feature two soloists and two composers on this concert,” she said.

Original works by student composers Alex Thiessen and Dryden Bennett will be performed by the OSYO, including Thiessen’s performance of The Lagoon and Bennett’s MayFlower Fields.

“Hearing these new sounds from the orchestra truly inspired me,” said Bennett. “I quickly became passionate about composition. I would compose every day until I came up with something that I thought sounded good.”

Bennett recently received the Teen Honour in the Arts award presented by the City of Kelowna while Thiessen is a multi-instrumentalist in his third season as a violist, pianist and vocalist. Emma Barnett and Alice Nie will also be performing.

Tickets can be purchased through the Okanagan Symphony website.