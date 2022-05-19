UBCO turning to the public for housing help

Photo: UBCO

UBC Okanagan is asking for help.

Associate vice-president of students Dale Mullings says the housing crisis facing the Okanagan has left several university students unable to find a place to call home while attending school.

UBCO is encouraging residents in Kelowna and surrounding communities to consider leasing their spare rooms or summer rental properties to desperate students.

“The housing crunch is an issue across Canada, and not just in university towns,” says Mullings. “While on-campus housing is certainly part of the solution, many students look forward to finding accommodation off-campus and living in the residential areas.”

As of now, there are 10 residence buildings and 2,120 beds available, which is enough to support 18 per cent of all students in securing a place to live.

“UBCO has always been committed to helping students find accommodation,” he said. “Last fall we opened two brand new residence buildings, providing another 440 beds on campus, but our student population continues to grow – as does demand for the programs we offer at UBCO.”

Soon, more than 2,100 residence offers will be extended to students attending classes this fall, while all Indigenous and first-year students will be guaranteed a bed in residence.

People interested in sharing rental or roommate listings with students can post on UBCO’s Places4Students page.