Canadian rocker, Bryan Adams launches Canadian tour with stop in Kelowna

Photo: CTV News

Platinum selling and Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams is launching a Canadian tour to support his latest album So Happy It Hurts, which includes a stop in Kelowna on Remembrance Day.

The tour starts on the east coast in Summerside Prince Edward Island before working its way west, eventually stopping at Prospera Place in Kelowna on November 11, 2022.

Adams last played Kelowna's Prospera Place in 2018 and and he is widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world. Adams has countless accolades and awards including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award.

Adams has been incredibly active and continues to tour somewhere in the world ten days every month intertwining arena concerts with special, intimate solo acoustic dates. His live concerts have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers of our time.

