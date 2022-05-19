Dr. Knox Middle School student grows hair to shave for cancer wigs

Madison Erhardt

A student from Dr. Knox Middle School will be shaving his 23 inches of hair for children at the B.C. Children's Hospital.

Adam Medina says he has been growing his hair for six years.

"I want to help the school and the B.C. Children's Hospital because I have an older brother who had to go there for carbon monoxide poisoning and I had to go there once for surgery," he said.

Medina says growing his hair for over half a decade hasn't been easy.

"I wanted to colour my hair several times but I refrained since it would damage my hair too much and I could not donate it anymore," he said.

Medina's luscious locks will be used as wigs for young cancer patients.

"He has been working very hard, canvassing our neighbourhood every day after school for hours to raise money," mom Katerina Medina said.

To date, Adam has raised $970 in support of B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation.

He will be shaving his head on June 3rd at the school along with other students participating in Bald Falcon Day.

The B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children.

In 2021, more than 99,000 patients visited the hospital, including its acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility and other facilities.

To donate to Medina's fundraiser, click here.