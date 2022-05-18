Lost hikers rescued from Chute Lake area Tuesday afternoon

Photo: COSAR RCMP officers along the shore of Chute Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Search and Rescue volunteers helped rescue two people near Chute Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Two guests at Chute Lake Lodge became lost while hiking on the east side of Chute Lake, and one woman injured herself.

Twelve Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members responded to the call, along with RCMP officers, while a medical team travelled to the scene by helicopter.

The two people were found by RCMP officers, and they were able to get to the shore of the lake.

“Because of the large amount of deadfall, it was decided to use a boat from Chute Lake Lodge to transport her to the western shore,” COSAR wrote in a post on Facebook.

“She was then loaded into the helicopter and eventually transported to BC ambulance service.”

Search manager Duane Tresnich thanked John Graham Helicopters, Chute Lake Lodge and the RCMP for their assistance in the successful search.

The rescue was COSAR's 25th call of the year.