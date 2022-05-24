Mission Creek Greenway expansion celebrates official opening

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate the official opening of the expanded Mission Creek Greenway.

The project became a reality in part because of a quarter-century of fundraising support by the Friends of Mission Creek.

The official opening for two new trails — the 240-metre Pinnacle trail and 2.3 km extension of the Mission Creek Greenway — will be held May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremonies will take place at the Field Road entrance to Scenic Canyon Regional Park, 3965 Field Road, and will be followed by two interpretative hikes available for members of the public: