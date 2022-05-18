RCMP searching for rightful owners of stolen snowboards

Are you missing a snowboard?
Kelowna RCMP is looking for the rightful owners of three high-end snowboards they recovered after a routine traffic stop.
Mounties were conducting routine traffic stops on April 23, 2022, when they approached a U-Haul and found the driver slumped over the wheel. There were three other passengers in the vehicle, a man and two women.
“An investigation was conducted and two of the passengers were arrested on outstanding warrants,” says RCMP spokesperson Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.
When officers searched the U-HAUL, they seized three high-end snowboards believed to be stolen.
The snowboards are described as follows:
- Snowboard one is a black and red Burton Keith Haring snowboard with multi-coloured Burton bag
- Snowboard two is an orange and black Lofi Rome snowboard with black boots and a black Dakine bag
- Snowboard three is a green Tribal snowboard with white bindings and a red, plaid bag
If one of these snowboards belongs to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-23462.