RCMP searching for rightful owners of stolen snowboards

Photo: RCMP

Are you missing a snowboard?

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the rightful owners of three high-end snowboards they recovered after a routine traffic stop.

Mounties were conducting routine traffic stops on April 23, 2022, when they approached a U-Haul and found the driver slumped over the wheel. There were three other passengers in the vehicle, a man and two women.

“An investigation was conducted and two of the passengers were arrested on outstanding warrants,” says RCMP spokesperson Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

When officers searched the U-HAUL, they seized three high-end snowboards believed to be stolen.

The snowboards are described as follows:

Snowboard one is a black and red Burton Keith Haring snowboard with multi-coloured Burton bag

Snowboard two is an orange and black Lofi Rome snowboard with black boots and a black Dakine bag

Snowboard three is a green Tribal snowboard with white bindings and a red, plaid bag

If one of these snowboards belongs to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-23462.