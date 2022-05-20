ICBC and police asking drivers to watch their speed this long weekend

Madison Erhardt

As drivers hit the road this Victoria Day long weekend, ICBC and police are asking them to watch their speed.

On average, 480 people are injured and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes throughout the province over the Victoria Day long weekend. Police are conducting a province-wide enforcement throughout the weekend to target speeders.

RCMP say speeding remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C. with eight people, on average, killed in crashes involving speed every month from May through September.

Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera says resources will be made available based on needs.

"Traffic units both from Kelowna and the BC Highway Patrol will be out working and making decisions based on the needs. They will be working the downtown core as required," he said

Over the May Long last year, 17 warnings and 60 tickets were issued for various violations, including 11 for excessive speed and two for driving without due care and consideration.

RCMP tell Castanet they have sent out a request for regular members and reservists to work overtime during the May long weekend to focus on the anticipated increase in visitors and patrons primarily in the downtown core, bars, restaurants and parks.

"The Kelowna RCMP continue to support the community and City with respect to the needs of policing. The ability for the RCMP to draw upon resources across this division allows the flexibility to manage an influx of people coming to the Central Okanagan on the May long weekend," said Insp. Adam MacIntosh, operations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.