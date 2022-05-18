After a two year break due to Covid Stars on Ice returns

Photo: Contributed

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stars on Ice is back in Kelowna.

The figure skating show will hit the ice tonight at Prospera Place at 7:30 p.m.

World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning and two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko will take centre stage.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, the reigning Canadian Dance Champions and eight-time Canadian National Medalists will headline the show.

Other skaters in the show include: Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist, 2018 World Gold Medalist and three-time Canadian Champion Kaetlyn Osmond; Olympic Bronze Medalist, World Champion and three-time Canadian Champion Jeffrey Buttle; Canadian Junior Champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé; three-time Canadian Dance Champions, three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje; and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny.

Tickets are still available, here.