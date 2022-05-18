Geese have won this year's nest battle with osprey

Photo: BC Hydro

The Canadian goose versus the osprey in Lake Country – it’s a rivalry that comes around every year, and unfortunately for the osprey, it appears the geese have won this round.

According to BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Cooper, a mother goose have taken over an osprey nest in Lake Country causing the osprey to build a new home. These new nests being built on top of power lines have caused four power outages in Lake Country in less than two weeks, and it forced BC Hydro to take action.

Cooper says the goose that has taken over the osprey nest to lay its eggs is still there, and that BC Hydro has installed a model goose at the top of the power line to scare off other osprey.

According to Cooper, their natural resource specialist believes the osprey have vacated the area and that they don’t expect the rivalry to rekindle until next year.

BC Hydro will continue to monitor the situation, but a long term fix is still being considered.