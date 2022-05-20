Kelowna’s waterparks open Saturday 

Photo: City of Kelowna

It's a sign summer is right around the corner.

Kelowna’s waterparks are set to open for the summer season on Saturday, May 21.

Have some fun in the sun at Kelowna's three waterparks:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:

May 21 – June 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 – Sept. 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Kelowna is reminding parents waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather.

For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.