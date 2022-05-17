City of Kelowna has purchased a piece of property on Leon Avenue

Photo: Wayne Moore

The courtyard next to the Kelowna Gospel Mission on the lower block of Leon Avenue has been sold.

The new owners: the City of Kelowna, which made the sale official Tuesday.

The property went on the market for $2.85 million.

Communications manager Tom Wilson confirmed the city paid $2.93 million, $2.9 million for the property itself with the extra $30,000 in legal and closing costs.

"This is a strategic land acquisition by the city, with no plans for the property at this stage," Wilson told Castanet News in an email.

"It was bought from a third-party private landowner not affiliated with the Kelowna Gospel Mission."

Wilson says this is the only city-owned property within the 200 to 500 blocks of Leon Avenue.

The property has been used as a gathering place for people who access services at the Gospel Mission since it was renovated in 2016.

There are no plans at this time to change that.

While the city has purchased this property at 265 Leon, it is waiting on the potential sale of two other nearby properties.

Sales are pending on the former McDonalds and Husky sites fronting Harvey Avenue which are owned by the city.

The combined asking price for the two properties is $11.275 million.

It's not clear when those sales may close.