Five year-old boy gets the surprise of his dreams on his fifth birthday

Madison Erhardt

It's a surprise five-year-old Boden has been dreaming of.

On Tuesday afternoon in Kelowna, three E360 garbage trucks surprised the birthday boy with a parade at his home.

Mom Laurel Stenger says her son has been obsessed with garbage trucks for years and every Tuesday, rain or shine, Boden is there to greet the garbage truck driver with a smile and a few treats.

"We have camped out waiting for garbage truck drivers to come through wind and snow and rain. Pretty much as soon as he was able to walk he used to watch the garbage trucks from the window upstairs and then we started to come out here and he started to get excited about giving them treats."

"Every Tuesday he gives them a chocolate bar and a sparkly water ... Since COVID we have started using a fishing rod with a little bucket on the end so he hoists it up to the drivers and they take their treats each week," Stenger said.

E360 Solutions brought balloons, a cake and had Boden operate one of the trucks.

When asked what Boden's favourite part of the celebration was he said "all of it."

Sheldon Sirois is the regular driver in the Stenger's neighbourhood.

"He knows our schedule, our names, it is pretty special. It makes the day go by easier," he said.

Boden tells Castanet turning five has been his best birthday yet.