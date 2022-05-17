6 Okanagan restaurants make top 100 list of best outdoor dining

Photo: Contributed Outdoor patio at DunnEnzie's, Lakeshore Rd. location

Six restaurants in the Okanagan area have made the OpenTable 100 Best Restaurants for outdoor dining.

According to OpenTable, Canadians have enthusiastically returned to dining out with May reservations up 61 per cent compared to the same pre-pandemic period.

OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations, unveiled Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend and the unofficial kickoff to patio season.

The data indicates that people are returning to restaurants and patios with gusto and these six restaurants in the Okanagan made the top 100 list:

DunnEnzies Pizza - Kelowna (pup-friendly/Lakeshore Rd)

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery - Kelowna

Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant - West Kelowna

Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate - West Kelowna

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery - Lake Country

Shaughnessy's Cove - Summerland

This year’s list, which was curated from diner reviews, features top-rated OpenTable restaurants from four provinces. Ontario topped OpenTable’s list with 62 establishments, followed by British Columbia with 21, Alberta with 15 and Quebec with two.

“As the first summer and patio season in two years without lockdowns or restrictions, the energy and excitement from Canadians is palpable,” said Matt Davis, country director, OpenTable Canada. “We expect this list of 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining to be the season’s go-to resource for those exploring spots in their own backyard or planning travel throughout the country.”