Kelowna teen missing for more than a week

Photo: RCMP Danaejah Boyd was last seen in downtown Kelowna on May 9,2022.

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Danaejah Boyd is 6’1” tall, 170 lbs, with a faded tattoo of a cross on the middle finger of her left hand. She was last seen on May 9 in downtown Kelowna.

"Danaejah’s family and the police are concerned for her safety and well-being,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “She may be using the first name “Cody” and she spends time in the Vernon area as well as Kelowna.”

If you see the teen, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net