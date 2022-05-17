Works by iconic artists Banksy, Andy Warhol to appear in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Banksy, Grannies, 2006, silkscreen on paper, 18.5 x 26.5 in. Courtesy of Paul and Tracy Mitchell collection.

An exhibition featuring the largest names in pop art will be featured at the Kelowna Art Gallery beginning this weekend.

The exhibition aptly titled From Warhol to Banksy features 75 works by artists Andy Warhol and Banksy, along with contemporaries Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, Tom Wesselmann, Takashi Murakami, and Mr. Brainwash.

It’s difficult to find someone who hasn’t encountered Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe prints or his series of painted Campbell’s Soup Cans in some form before. In the internet era, it could be argued that Warhol’s prints are perhaps the most widely recognizable works of art ever, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Banksy, meanwhile, is perhaps the most famous active artist in the world today.

“We’re thrilled to present this collection of pop art in Kelowna,” says Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“Many people already have a connection with these iconic works. Now, visitors will be able to see this art in person — work that they’ve likely only ever viewed online or seen in a magazine. It’s going to be a lot of fun for local audiences to explore.”

Pop Art, known for its commentary on consumerism, social consciousness, and, more recently, activism, is not just a phenomenon of the 1960s. The evolution of pop art, from Andy Warhol’s infamous Marilyn Monroe screen prints to Banksy’s guerilla street art, has completely blurred the lines between high and low art.

Through a selection of prints, paintings, sculpture, and ephemera, visitors will see first-hand how Pop Art continues to critique our world and challenges us to think about the issues that persist in our everyday life.

From Warhol to Banksy is on view from May 21 to October 16, 2022. It is curated by Christine May and is courtesy of the Paul and Tracy Mitchell Collection.