Distinguished Gentleman's Ride comes to Kelowna

Photo: Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

You can add Kelowna to the list of cities across the world taking part in this weekend's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was started in Australia by the same organization that started the Movember movement and has now grown to include 600 cities in 100 countries worldwide.

It was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit.

The DGR brings together motorcycle riders who help raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

Local organizer Michel Tremblay hopes people will register online and join the ride and help raise funds and have some fun on Sunday, May 22. Tremblay says they had to ask for an exception because this is the first year.

"Typically the ride is made up of classic motorcycles and Kelowna isn't quite there yet. I think it's more about the spirit of the ride. So we want people to dress in a dapper style. So that means like, maybe 50's 60's inspired full suit, and all that good stuff," Tremblay says.

The ride is set to start at M & M Performance, 849 McCurdy Place and will wind its way through some of the most scenic Orchard roads the Okanagan has to offer before coming to an end at Stuart Park around noon for some post-parade fun.

"We'll have a live DJ that will be blasting tunes. One of our sponsors is actually Tommy Gunn, and they will have a chair on stage where they will be doing haircuts and trims for those with facial hair," says Tremblay.

Tremblay is hoping the event is a success and they can contribute to the worldwide goal of raising $4.6M.