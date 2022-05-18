Golf's soaring popularity clashing with shortage of land in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre The eighth green at Shannon Lake Golf Course.

Golf courses in the Okanagan are increasingly under pressure from development, despite the sport being more popular than ever.

In the years prior to the pandemic, the game appeared to be stagnating and cities and developers took notice — drawing up plans targeting them as land became more scarce in large centres.

In the Central Okanagan, Shadow Ridge Golf Club is destined to become airport infrastructure, a developer deal is pending at Kelowna Springs, and the City of Kelowna is eying Michaelbrook for ball fields.

Earlier this month, Kelowna’s official community plan project planner suggested to Castanet that interest in golf is declining across North America.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth, according to Rick Young, president of the Golf Journalists Association of Canada and business analyst for ScoreGolf Magazine.

“The game has never been in a better place than it is right now. In terms of the amount of attention and the number of people that are playing,” he said.

Golf has been the number one sport in Canada by participation since the 90s and, the data shows, is attracting more players than ever. Research collected by the National Golf Course Owners Association found an increase in rounds played in B.C. in 2021 of 8.2%. Golf course revenues are up 28.6%, Young said.

In West Kelowna at the Shannon Lake Golf Course, general manager John Jacoby says the course recorded a staggering 56,000 rounds of golf last year — up from 46,000 in 2020, which on its own was a record-breaking year.

Data collected by Glacier Media on the 20 busiest golf courses in B.C. — which include the Okanagan Golf Club and Osoyoos Golf Club — showed the average rounds played increased 14.3 per cent to 62,963 in 2021 from 55,094 in 2020. In 2019, the busiest courses recorded an average of 51,711 rounds played.

The industry received a massive boost during the pandemic when many recreational activities were outlawed. For a time, golf was the only game in town. New and returning players picked up the clubs and courses have seen many stick around.

“I think before COVID, the industry in general was kind of questioning whether it was in decline, whether there was, you know, too much golf, if there was an oversupply,” said Jacoby, adding that interest in the sport “went crazy” during the pandemic.

He said they are expecting somewhat of a drop-off from last year’s figures, and the weather has not helped so far this spring, but the course remains very busy.

“If we have a nice weather day, we're packed and it's really hard to get a tee time here,” Jacoby said.

Young reached out to Castanet News after learning about the City of Kelowna’s long-term plans for Michaelbrook Golf Course. He suggested that more members of the public will use the green space as a golf course rather than a ball diamond.

“I played baseball as a kid again…I totally get it. But you're limiting that area to one particular sport that's played, for the most part, by younger people. Golf is a game that can be played basically from ages three to 93,” Young said.

The industry has made strides in recent years expanding its reach beyond its traditional base and is pushing to shed the idea that it is a game of the elite.

Young noted that the game of golf was founded hundreds of years ago as a game of “all people."

"It wasn't a game for aristocrats or rich people, or the well off.” The game was, in fact, banned multiple times by Scottish kings in the Middle Ages.

Jacoby pointed to the Play Golf Kelowna partnership Shannon Lake is a part of, which offers deep discounts on green fees to people under the age of 35. In 2015, the course was rerouted to make 9-hole play more palatable.

“We want to make sure that demographic is serviced, because we won't have anybody golfing in 20 years, if we don't have any juniors or don't have any intermediates,” Jacoby said.

And in the Central Okanagan, courses like Michaelbrook and Shadow Ridge provide an important and affordable “on-ramp” to the sport, said both Young and Jacoby.

Jeff Ciecko of Okanagan-based CK Golf, an industry consultant involving in marketing the Golf Kelowna collection of 15 courses, says operators have had to adjust strategies to attract millennials.

“That millennial group believes in stories like environmental consciousness, like bat boxes — beehives on the golf course. They believe in craft beer and they're willing to pay for it. Where as a little older demographic, it’s more of your Bud and Canadian type crowd.”

Referencing the three local courses eyed for development, Ciecko said Kelowna is a “challenging position,” but noted those plans are still years away and could change.

“For now, it’s business as usual,” he said.

Jacoby suggested the industry is still waiting for the final verdict on how many pandemic golfers stick with the game long term. But he said golf courses like Michaelbrook, Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge are hard to replace in a valley short on land.

“The industry does not need, and especially in Kelowna, we do not need another hillside, cart-mandatory course,” he said. “The industry needs nice flat courses that are walkable to kind of, because people want the exercise… plus it's less cost.”

Young said if the City of Kelowna ends up moving ahead with plans to convert Michaelbrook into ballfields, “I believe that in the long run, they will regret it.”

“Right now is definitely the time a community should be thinking about investing in their public or municipal golf assets.”