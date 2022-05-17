Kelowna councillor warns colleagues city not doing enough to reduce carbon footprint

Photo: file photo

If Kelowna city council is going to talk the talk, it has to also walk the walk.

That was part of the message from Coun. Charlie Hodge shared with his colleagues over his belief more needs to be done to save mature trees in the city.

Hodge, a strong vocal proponent of both retaining green and open spaces, and including them within new development proposals, spoke out at the conclusion of Monday's council meeting.

He spoke just days after a local group, 'Kelowna Tree Protection,' voiced concerns over the number of mature trees being removed in place of smaller trees within plans for the Pleasantvale 2 development in the city's north end.

"We are doing so many positive things to create a healthy environment, however, I believe we are trending backward perhaps on a critical component. I think we can do a better job of protecting our trees and our natural green spaces," said Hodge.

The comments also came after a meeting in which he questioned whether developers were planning to protect trees within a series of projects brought before councillors Monday.

"Today was a small example in my mind of developments or developers moving all or most trees off of the lot when they get it.

"We have seen so much hillside clearing and, in my mind, many of the trees we are seeing removed are large, healthy trees, and they are being replaced with small ones."

Hodge says he's looking to "the knowledge and creativity" of city staff for bylaws or planning guidelines to help retain trees.

"You hate to say no to every development, but it's got to the point where I think we'll have to start consider doing that. If we seriously want to get on top of improving our carbon footprint, I think we have to start looking at it on a serious level."

At the same time, Mayor Basran reminded the councillor staff are working on such changes.

"I believe at the last public hearing and a number of times in the last few months, our director of planning has stated a tree protection bylaw is imminent. I would suggest we wait until then to hear council's thoughts and go from there," said Basran.

For the future of our young people, Hodge concluded, we need to protect it now.