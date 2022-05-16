Suspect arrested after Kelowna gas station robbery

Photo: Contributed

Police in Kelowna have two men in custody after a series of robberies allegedly conducted by the same two suspects.

A post in a local Facebook page claimed that two people tried to enter the PetroCanada store on Kane Road but found the door locked. When an employee let them in, the social media post claims "a guy with a ski mask" threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Lobb tells Castanet this was one of three robberies that occurred between 8 p.m. on May 14 and 2:40 a.m., May 15, "Kelowna RCMP responded to three separate robberies to businesses that were allegedly committed by the same two suspects."

Mounties managed to locate one of the suspects approximately one hour after the third robbery took place and the suspects fled from police on foot.

"Officers arrested one of the suspects, a 31-year-old man, who was held in custody to appear in court Monday. He is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and resisting arrest," says Cpl. Lobb.

Details related to the other robberies have not been released yet.