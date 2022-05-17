Kelowna mom hears from infectious disease nurse after raising the alarm over son's severe acute hepatitis

Photo: Rebekah Pearce Rebekah Pearce and her son Alexandre.

The mom of a Kelowna teen is wondering if she will be hearing from the Public Health Agency of Canada soon.

PHAC is tracking severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children in light of an unusual rise in cases that is being monitored in several countries.

Rebekah Pearce says she was contacted by an infectious disease nurse from Interior Health, after she told Castanet about her son's recent illness.

Pearce says the woman asked her a number of questions about the symptoms 16-year old Alexandre experienced when he fell ill back in January.

The teen spent several days in Kelowna General Hospital. Alex was transferred to B.C. Children’s Hospital in February, where he was eventually diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Pearce was worried that his case fell through the cracks and wasn’t reported to authorities investigating the surge in childhood severe acute hepatitis.

She says the pediatric gastroenterologist who diagnosed Alexandre said his case was unrelated, but when the nurse called, she told Pearce she was following up because "things change."

The nurse told Pearce she planned to collect all of Alex's hospital data and the information would then be forwarded to PHAC. She also told Rebekah that she might be hearing from federal officials if they had any further questions.

The public health agency would not say whether it is investigating Alex’s case.

In a statement to Castanet, PHAC said it was aware of seven probable cases at The Hospital for Sick Children in Ontario, currently under review in that province. Alberta is also reporting two probably cases.

“Provinces and territories suspecting cases are required to thoroughly review them to see if they meet the national case definition; at which point, they will be officially reported to PHAC. As the investigation evolves, PHAC will provide updates to the public, as new information becomes available.”

The agency notes it is working with provincial, territorial, and international partners on this evolving event. So far, health officials in B.C. have not announced any probable cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that nearly 350 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children are under investigation worldwide, which aren't caused by the usual hepatitis viruses or any other clear source.

Studies in some countries are investigating possible links to adenovirus or the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), but international health organizations are still looking a variety of possible causes.

Parents and caregivers should contact their healthcare provider with concerns if they observe the symptoms of hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) in children. Those symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, jaundice (skin and eyes turning yellow), dark urine, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and light-coloured stools.

The PHAC adds that acute hepatitis in children is a relatively rare condition, but that it does occur in Canada, and in many cases, an underlying cause cannot be found. Health officials say there is no link to the COVID-19 vaccine, because many of the cases are happening in children below the age of vaccination.

Alexandre has mostly recovered but occasionally experiences some symptoms. Pearce is glad that she brought his case to light and wonders if there are others out there that might not have been reported yet.