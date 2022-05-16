Kelowna Car and Bike Show rolls into Rutland this May

Photo: Contributed

It’s time to get revved up for the Kelowna Car and Bike Show.

On May 29, more than 100 classic, luxury, foreign, and modified vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles, will be on display at Rutland Lions Park, located at 175 Gray Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Car and bike enthusists are invited to get up close and personal with the vehicles and to vote for their favourites.

Guests can also take in live entertainment, enjoy eats from local food trucks, and browse the artisan marketplace.

For a list of participating vendors, entertainment and more info visit the website www.kelownacarandbikeshow.ca.

“We are proud to be producing the revitalized Kelowna Car & Bike Show for the first time this year,” says Impact Events + Brand Management owner, Christina Ferreira.

“The one-day, family-friendly event offers something for everyone and is a welcome opportunity for community members to get out, have some fun, and enjoy Rutland.”

Vehicle registration and admission to the event are free.

Owners who are interested in displaying their vehicles must register online in advance, as on-site registration is not available.

Food truck spots are sold out, however, space is still available for vendors who are interested in being part of the marketplace—the cost is $100 for a 10 x 10 booth and registration can be completed at vendor registration.