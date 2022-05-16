Kelowna RCMP recover stolen handgun during traffic stop

Photo: RCMP A stolen handgun, cash and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop on May 10, 2022.

The Kelowna RCMP recovered a stolen handgun during a search of a Chrysler 300 they pulled over May 10.

After speaking with the driver and passenger, officers went through the car and also discovered over 210 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 24 grams of suspected cocaine and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl, a replica handgun, a catalytic converter, tools and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 42-year-old woman driver and a 41-year-old man who was the passenger in the vehicle were arrested. The woman was released without charges, while the man is facing possible charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and was released to appear in court at a later date.



“The investigation has determined the loaded firearm was stolen from a residence in Kelowna in 2021,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb for the Kelowna RCMP.

“This is an example of how our officers are keeping our community safe by taking drugs and guns off the streets while combatting property crime."

Officers are trying to track down where the tools and catalytic converter were stolen from. If you believe the tools belong to you, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-27426.