Kelowna  

Driver injured in car crash near downtown library

Car crash near library

An elderly person was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance after a car crashed into at least two traffic-control posts outside the Kelowna Downtown Library Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said the car narrowly missed some pedestrians.

It came to rest partially on the sidewalk, with one of the posts lodged beneath the vehicle right in front of the Kelowna Library Plaza Parkade.

The area between the library plaza and the parkade is blocked off from Ellis Street, but there’s still access in and out of the parkade.

There’s no word on the extent of the person’s injuries. It appears no one else was hurt.

