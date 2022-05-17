Environment Canada says this year's weather should help slow the early wildfire season

Madison Erhardt

Environment Canada says Mother Nature is lending a hand ahead of wildfire season across the province.

Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says this year compared to 2021 is looking a lot more positive.

"Last year this time we had already gone through several months of sometimes warmer, but definitely drier conditions in the interior for much of the spring," he said.

Environment Canada considers spring to run March through May, and last year Kelowna and Vernon both saw their driest months on record. Vernon's records date back to 1904, while Kelowna's date back to 1969. Kamloops and Penticton were also near breaking dryness records.

"Following that into April we saw continued dry and warm conditions and of course, by May we saw extreme dry conditions. Kelowna only saw eight per cent of monthly rain, only 3.5 millimetres fell in the month of May. Big differences between this year and last year."

"June was obviously a bit of a crazy month," Castellan said, and wildfire season roared into B.C. early.

This year, Mother Nature appears to be doing her part to help.

"When we look at 2022 we do see a bit of a dry March, but not extraordinary. When we get into April we have been stuck in a very stale pattern that has delivered very cool conditions, top four top-five [coldest] for locations line Cranbrook, Penticton. Even Kelowna was top 11th coldest on record, and also very dry."

"That is counting now into May where we have some moisture making its way in, but very cool conditions overall and that is looking like it will continue for another couple weeks at this point."

Castellan says there is a lot of pressure for June to bring significant amounts of rain.

"That is when things get critical because we know that July and August are going to be dry and hot, but late May and particularly June if we can get some of those cold lows to stick around and deliver moisture for many locations in the south interior, then we know we can out that little bit of a delay before the wildfires really can start in earnest," he added.

In a press conference Friday, researchers with the federal government forecasted a more severe wildfire season in the second half of the summer, coming out of a cooler-than-normal spring.

Canadian Forest Service fire research analyst Richard Carr said it doesn't look like it will be quite as intense as 2021 and shouldn't come early, but he predicts it will still be significant in the southern third of the province, while the northern parts stay cooler and wetter.

BC Wildfire says June rain can help to reduce how the first fuels will dry.

"The forest has transitioned to a leafless state to a leaf state. The new growth helps to reduce early season fire behaviour by mixing with accumulated dead fuels adding increased localized humidity. Currently our fire danger rating is considered very low to low," said Melanie Bibau, fire information officer, on Monday.