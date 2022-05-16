Local RCMP constable recognized for victim-centred policing

Photo: Contributed

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna is recognizing a Kelowna RCMP constable for her work in advocating for children in compromised situations.

Const. Renee Brand, a specialized child forensic interviewer with the child abuse unit, is being recognized by the Federal Department of Justice for her excellence in victim centered policing as part of victims of crime week from May 16 to May 20.



The CAC, a purpose-built facility responding to cases of child abuse, has been operational since Jan 2020 and houses a unique team of specialists from partnering agencies including: RCMP, child protection, victim services, child advocates, indigenous liaisons and healthcare.

The RCMP child abuse unit onsite specializes in the interviewing of child victims under the age of 10 and the investigations surrounding these interviews.

“The work being done in partnership is essential to supporting our most vulnerable children in the community Regional area of Kelowna,” states Insp. Beth McAndie, investigative services officer with Kelowna RCMP.

“This team of specialized and dedicated resources is key to providing a modern approach to Child Advocacy in our community”.

Ginny Becker, the executive director of the Child Advocacy Centre, says Const. Bran's work does not go unnoticed.



“The wins in this work don’t always come from the criminal justice outcomes. For us the wins come from the children themselves, when we create an opportunity for them to unburden themselves, to speak their truth in an environment where they feel upheld, supported and safe, that’s a win. By doing that we create an opportunity for them to begin a journey towards wellness and healing. Const. Brand being recognized at this level is a profound testament to what this collaborative Child Advocacy Model makes possible."

"We could not be more proud of Const. Brand and the amazing work that she does to support children impacted by abuse and violence in our community,” Becker said.



Const. Brand was the sole recipient across Canada to be honoured in the 3rd annual instance of this award and was presented the award on May 16, 2022 by way of a virtual ceremony.



For more information on the CAC visit https://www.CACKelowna.com/.