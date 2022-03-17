St. Patrick's Day brings large crowds to restaurant and bars

Madison Erhardt

Thursday marks St. Patrick's Day, which is one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and bars, and for the first time in two years, pubs will be able to enjoy a packed house.

Ian Tostenson, president/CEO of the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association, anticipates it will be a busy day.

"We expect that this is going to be full-on full in bars and restaurants. You sort of get the playoff. You get you to know the 'let's stop at a bar and celebrate and let's stop eat a restaurant and have some food.' It is a symbiotic relationship between bars and restaurants," Tostenson said.

In 2020 restaurants and bars could only operate at a reduced capacity and in 2021 St. Paddy's Day celebrations were sidelined by 8 p.m. after the province ordered liquor sales at bars, restaurants and liquor stores to halt in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Effectively we killed St. Patrick's night. So this is the first time it is full-on with no restrictions with the exception of the vaccine passport, but that is easy so we are pretty excited," Tostenson added.

Kelly O'Bryan's in Kelowna says they are excited to get back in to the swing of things.

"Oh this is amazing. We are so happy right. I mean the last two years have been tough for everybody. St. Paddy's our last two have just been horrible. Now we are back, full capacity, no masks. We are expecting a wild crowd tonight," said owner Jeffery Blower.

Blower says the patio seating will be available and the restaurant will stay open until midnight.