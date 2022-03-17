Kelowna's Lucky Monkey headlines O'Flannigans' St. Patrick's Day Party after two years of cancellations

Photo: Facebook - Lucky Monkey Lucky Monkey playing their last O'Flannigans St. Patrick's Day show in 2019.

In 2020, Kelowna's Lucky Monkey were forced to cancel their annual St. Patrick's Day concert at O'Flannigans Pub at the last minute, due to a new respiratory virus that had recently begun to spread in B.C.

Two very long years later, the band is ready for a triumphant return to the stage.

“I remember we were all thinking like, 'Oh, man, this really sucks, but oh well, it can't get any worse ... I guess we'll just cancel this one show, and then in two weeks we'll be back at it,'” said Lucky Monkey's lead singer Cassidy Hritzuk, looking back on the early days of the pandemic.

On March 16, 2020, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order restricting all public gatherings of more than 50 people. The following day, B.C. declared a public health emergency, all K-12 schools were closed and all liquor primary pubs and clubs were shut down as well.

But after two years without being able to play in front of a live audience, Lucky Monkey made the trip to Kamloops last weekend to play two shows at The Blue Grotto. And Thursday night, they'll be back on their home turf, turning it up at O'Flannigans' rowdy St. Patrick's Day party.

“The bar is full all day. They lineup in the morning before it opens to get their spot,” Hritzuk said.

“I can't wait. Playing in Kamloops is really cool. It's awesome. It's a great venue. And everyone was so excited, but we're kind of expecting that to another degree because of the hometown crowd and your friends and buddies are there. It's just going to be awesome.”

While Lucky Monkey weren't able to play live shows throughout the pandemic, they turned their musical ambitions to recording instead.

“Once we were allowed to hang out with each other, we've been playing once or twice a week together still and writing a lot,” Hritzuk said. “We managed to sign a little record deal and we've been working on an album. So we're almost done that and maybe it's going to be perfect timing to release it.”

He said they'll be playing some of their new songs Thursday night, along with St. Patrick's Day favourites like the Dropkick Murphy's I'm Shipping Off to Boston.

But many B.C. bands were not so "lucky." Hritzuk says he's heard of a number of bands who broke up over the pandemic.

“Since we've been booking shows again, we've been finding out that a lot of bands just didn't make it through COVID, for whatever reason ... It's sad,” he said. “We still like each other, and we still play music.”

O'Flannigans Pub opened its doors at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and music begins at 4 p.m. Lucky Monkey will make their triumphant return to the stage at 9 p.m.