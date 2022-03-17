Syilx basketball hosting more than 850 athletes in Kelowna for the Junior All Native tournament

Photo: JANT

After being cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament (JANT) is back for 2022, and it’s being hosted on Syilx territory.

An estimated 870 young athletes, between the ages of 9 and 17 from across B.C. will gather in Kelowna on March 20-25.

“This annual tournament is about much more than basketball, it is a thread that has connected our communities for many years. We’re so excited to be able to host JANT on our beautiful Syilx territory — to finally come together as Nations, not just to compete, but to hold up our children, culture, and communities. It also provides an opportunity to foster and promote wellness, sportsmanship, leadership, and nation pride amongst First Nations youth, and in light of the 215, celebrating our children is so important,” said tournament director Tara Montgomery.

The tournament will take place at four venues in Kelowna; Kelowna Secondary, Rutland Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary and UBC Okanagan. Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport is expected to attend the opening ceremony at UBCO on Sunday, Mar. 20.

“At FNHA we are extremely aware of the profound impacts that COVID-19 has had on First Nation people’s health, and so understand just how important this year’s Junior All Native Tournament is for the youth and communities. Furthermore, we’re proud to support this tournament as it inspires Indigenous youth to become leaders in sport and wellness—not only here, but also when they return home to their communities, and families,” said Richard Jock, CEO of the B.C. First Nations Health Authority.

Syilx last hosted the event in 2017.

Today is the final day to purchase advance passes at a special price of $25 for weekly admission.