Kelowna police locate driver who evaded a traffic stop

Photo: Castanet/file

One man is in custody following what residents in the area described as a police manhunt in East Kelowna Wednesday.

One witness says the individual was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. in the Gallagher's Canyon area.

BC Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Mike Halskov says the incident was related to a motorist who fled a distracted driving enforcement operation earlier in the day.

Officers with highway patrol and the Kelowna RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, RCMP helicopter and Police Dog Service all took part in the manhunt.

Halskov says the driver remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court sometime Thursday.