Canadian Taxpayers Federation brings debt clock tour to Kelowna

Cindy White

The federal debt ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to bring the point home, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation brought its national Debt Clock tour to Kelowna.

CTF National Director Franco Terrazzano was on hand for a meet and greet at the Packing House Pub Wednesday night.

“Well the issue we see with the pandemic spending is that we didn’t see prioritization,” said Terrazzano.

“I think many Canadians understand that if you have an issue like this, redirect resources. But we haven’t seen that level of prioritization and we haven’t seen the federal government find savings in other areas of the budget,” he points out that even before COVID-19 hit, the Trudeau government was already spending at all-time highs, dating back to 2018.

Among those who stopped by to hear from Terrazzano and snap a picture with the debt clock was Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.

A hot topic right now in B.C., and across the country are fuel taxes, as we pay record prices for gasoline. Terrazzano said Canadians deserve some relief.

“The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, we’re calling on the federal government to scrap its carbon tax. But we’re also calling on premiers, like Premier John Horgan, to provide some much-needed tax relief. Whether that is reducing provincial fuel taxes or, of course, scrapping the provincial carbon tax.”

He said other jurisdictions like South Korea, India and Poland are reducing gas taxes, and U.S. President Joe Biden has also signalled he could cut federal gasoline taxes to bring immediate relief to drivers.

The CTF launched its national Debt Clock tour earlier this week in Victoria, and Terrezzano said it's nice to be interacting with people again after so many months of pandemic restrictions.

According to the federation, Canada’s debt increases by $4,531 every second and every Canadian’s share works out to $30,800.