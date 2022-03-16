Kelowna Fire Department called to reports of smoke inside Boston Pizza at Dilworth Shopping Centre

Photo: Victoria Femia

There was smoke but no fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to the Boston Pizza at the Dilworth Shopping Centre Wednesday afternoon after smoke was reported in the building.

The restaurant was evacuated and power was shut off to the building.

It appears the smoke was due to an electrical problem.

“Crews went in and they checked the building. There’s no heat, very little smoke,” said Platoon Captain Scott Clarke.

“So now we’re just transferring it over to the business owner. He’s going to have an electrician come in and check the wiring and an HVAC guy to check the top units.”

The fire department was making sure carbon monoxide levels were safe before allowing anyone to return to the building. The power won’t be restored until an electrician gives the all-clear.