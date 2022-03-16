Co-founder of City Furniture and Appliances donates $100,000 to Okanagan College for new Health Sciences Centre

Photo: Okanagan College Kay and Ray Kandola outside of Okanagan College's Health Sciences Centre

He went to community college not long after immigrating to Canada, but circumstances changed and Ray Kandola ended up working at a furniture store.

Now, the co-founder of the City Furniture and Appliances franchise is giving back to a community college.

The Kandola family is donating $100,000 to Okanagan College's Our Students, Your Health campaign for the new Health Sciences Centre.

“As we get older, we all need health care,” says Ray. “I've been involved in fundraising and I know what it means to the organization and why a person should do it. Every little bit helps.”

The money will help support the state-of-the-art facility in its goal of answering the shortage of health-care professionals in the region by attracting and keeping students in the Okanagan.

Ray says his family’s gift also recognizes the meaningful role the college plays in providing skilled professionals to businesses in the region, and the important role post-secondary institutions play in the lives of new immigrants, something Kandola experienced first hand.

He came to Canada 19 years ago from India and started working at a mill in Terrace with his father.

He wanted to become a heavy-duty mechanic and attended a community college, but after graduation, he ended up finding a job at a furniture store instead.

The owner of that company promoted Kandola to the manager, and 10 years later, he and some friends in Prince George started City Furniture. There are now 24 locations across British Columbia and Alberta.

City Furniture also donated appliances and furniture to Okanagan College's new Home Care Lab.

“Amazing things will happen as a result of the Kandola family’s generous gift,” says Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director Helen Jackman.

“Our hospitals, long-term care homes and community settings will benefit from caring health professionals who are there when they need them most. This is a gift that will touch all of our neighbours and community and we are deeply appreciative of this support.”