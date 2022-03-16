Kelowna area and Kamloops see sharp drop in number of empty homes

Photo: Colin Dacre West Kelowna

As Canadians stayed home during the pandemic, the rate of empty homes, often dubbed ‘ghost homes’ fell for the first time in 20 years, and one of the biggest drops was in West Kelowna.

Nearly two dozen B.C. cities saw the number of homes left unoccupied fall over the past decade, according to a new report by Point2, an international real estate marketplace.

One of the sharpest drops in 2021 was in West Kelowna, where it tumbled 45 per cent, second only in B.C. to Saanich. Both Kelowna and Kamloops saw the number of empty homes drop 21 per cent.

The “ghost homes” rate in Kelowna is seven per cent, In West Kelowna, it’s five per cent and in Kamloops, it’s just four per cent.

The lowest empty home rates, under 3.4 per cent, occurred in Maple Ridge and Port Coquitlam, the report notes. Although Vancouver, B.C. is known for its high rates, analysts found that a nine per cent decrease occurred compared to 10 years ago.

One of the reasons behind the low rates in West Kelowna and Kelowna could be that both cities are the only ones in the Interior that charge B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, which collects money from out-of-province owners and those who own vacant homes.

According to Point2 analysts, there are currently 1.3 million homes unoccupied by the usual resident in Canada. Statistics Canada defines a “usual resident” as a person who lives at the home most of the time.

The report charted the empty home rates and the number of empty homes in 150 Canadian cities over the last 10 years. It found that since 2011, rates had fallen in 87 cities, stayed the same in one and increased in 62.

Nationally, St. Albert, Alta., was found to have undergone the largest increase in vacancy rates over the past decade with a 93 per cent surge. On the Prairies, Edmonton (32,453) and Calgary (28,761) had the highest number of empty dwellings.

A high empty home rate indicates more housing stock is being left empty — whether due to renovations, new builds yet to be occupied or owners buying multiple dwellings and leaving some empty at any given time.

--with files from Diane Strandberg and Carol Eugene Park/Glacier Media