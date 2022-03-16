Kelowna mayor Basran won't say if he's running for re-election

Photo: Wayne Moore Mayor Colin Basran

Will he or won't he — only Colin Basran knows for sure, and he's not talking.

Basran was asked Wednesday following his "State of the City" address to Kelowna Chamber of Commerce members whether he will be seeking a third term in the mayor's chair.

He was blunt when asked if he would seek a third term, saying "I'm not prepared to make any announcements about my political future."

It's a conversation, he says he needs to have with his kids and his parents before he makes any decision.

"It's a conversation I need to have with them, but quite honestly we have been just so focused on the pandemic and all the issues we've just discussed, housing and social issues and people on our street that, quite frankly, I haven't given it a lot of thought," said Basran.

"I know I need to obviously given the time frames we are up against. But, at this point, I have no announcement or decision to let the public know in terms of my political future."

At the end of his speech to the chamber, Basran fought back tears when acknowledging it may be the last time he gets a chance to address the chamber in the forum, and acknowledging those most important to him.

"First and foremost, my parents. I could never do this without the two of you.

"I also want to thank by kids Nya and Keenan for their continued curiosity, and for helping make me better."

Basran waited until the end of May to announce he would run for re-election in 2018.

He has been tied to rumours of loftier political aspirations either provincially or federally, but has always denied those.