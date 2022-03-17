Two Central Okanagan schools get funded for solar panels

Photo: pixabay

The new H.S. Grenda Junior Middle school in Lake Country is getting an electrical upgrade.

Solar panels will be installed as part of a plan by the Central Okanagan School Division (SD 23) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the district. Panels are also being installed at Kelowna Secondary School.

The funding is part of $23 million from the carbon neutral capital fund being distributed across the province as part of BC Budget 2022.

"Investments in schools are investments in student success, and we are putting more resources into buses, classrooms and schools so that students can thrive," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. "That's why our government continues to deliver on our commitment to support school districts in upgrading and maintaining their schools to ensure students are learning in safe, healthy environments."

Another $48.4 million has been allocated by the Ministry of Education for HVAC upgrades. In SD 23, $1.4 million will be used to replace ageing rooftop HVAC units at Glenrosa Elementary and Peachland Elementary.

The district is also getting funding for two new buses.

This year, the Ministry of Education is spending $15 million to purchase at least 82 new school buses, including electric school buses. Additional funding is available through the the province for school districts that choose to purchase electric buses in support of the province's CleanBC targets for public-sector organizations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 for vehicle fleets.

SD 23 Secretary-Treasurer/CFO Ryan Stierman told Castanet that the plan is to purchase electric buses, but administration is confirming with the manufacturer what size and type of bus qualifies under the program.

In total, the Central Okanagan School District is receiving $2,075,428 under the school enhancement, carbon neutral capital and bus acquisition programs this year.