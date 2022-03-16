Kelowna RCMP train new candidates on spike belts

Victoria Femia

Kelowna RCMP were out this week training a new class of candidates on the use of spike belts.

Cpl. Frank Roberts says the candidates have to successfully complete the training course to use the equipment out in the field.

“It’s very important to have this training environment because it is a safe environment to train in and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” said Roberts.

“The speeds when we have to use these devices are quite high, it’s usually a suspect who’s done something really wrong, it’s an indictable offence and a pursuable offence and we use these devices to try and stop the pursuit.”

The new candidates were training on Bay Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. During the training, the candidates deployed the spike belts as officers drove by in a way to reenact a real life pursuit.

“A lot of work really does go into the training, this is one where a lot of members feel it's a pretty simple thing but when you actually get out in the environment and throw the belt, it is a little harder than it looks,” said Roberts.