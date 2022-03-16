Kelowna woman missing after walking away from KGH

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say Jessica Tinling, 28, was last seen on March 13 at 11:30 a.m. leaving Kelowna General Hospital on foot.

RCMP believe she is in the Kelowna area.

Tinling is described as a caucasian female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hospital gown with black leggings.

“Jessica may be in need of immediate medical assistance,” said Const. Tyler Hilditch, missing persons coordinator at the Kelowna RCMP.

“Police are very concerned with Jessica's health and well-being. Her friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tinling is urged to contact police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).