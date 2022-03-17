Kelowna harm reduction group questions government's safe supply claims

Madison Erhardt

The B.C. government announced back in July 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, greater access to prescribed safe supply for illicit drug users.

It announced $22.6 million funding to health authorities over three years for the groundwork for the new approach, allowing doctors to supply users with pharmaceutical-grade versions of street drugs they are addicted to. But since then, as over six people die a day, things have moved at a glacial pace.

Earlier this month, after a record-breaking 2,224 drug toxicity deaths in 2021, B.C.'s chief coroner set a deadline for May 9 for the government to create a safer supply policy in collaboration with the BC Centre for Disease Control and the BC Centre on Substance Use.

At a news conference Tuesday, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson claimed drug users in Kelowna and the BC Interior have access to safe supply.

"People are able in Kelowna, in Victoria, Vancouver, in many communities across British Columbia they can be prescribed safe supply. It is part of our health care system, but certainly, it was identified when we started first prescribing safe supply two years ago, we got feedback both from people who used drugs and from clinicians that people wanted more options, more access points and more medications to chose from," Malcolmson said.

But substance-use advocacy groups say major barriers remain to accessing safe supply.

The Tyee reported earlier this month that only about 500 British Columbians have been able to access real replacements for poisoned drugs.

The government's claim that 12,000 people have accessed safe supply is actually a count of people who received prescriptions for withdrawal management substances and alternatives like hydromorphone. Often, prescriptions are very short term and under three weeks.

"Last summer Dr. Henry and I announced an expansion of British Columbia's safe supply program which is now being rolled out by the health authorities," Malcolmson said Tuesday.

Helen Jennens of 'Moms Stop the Harm' says the government's claims are misleading.

"When they said 12,000 people were accessing safe supply. That is absolutely not true, and like I said, the people that are accessing it are on pilot projects. Maybe they want to look like they have more underway than they actually do, but it is not safe supply," she said.

"We have OAT clinics which are prescribing Opioid Agonist Therapy such as suboxone and methadone. They also do some hydromorphone, but that is not safe supply. People are still going out and accessing illicit drugs," Jennens added.

Jennens says most doctors in Kelowna are still very hesitant to get on board with safe supply.

"Our prescribing guidelines have changed drastically in 2017 where doctors got that they didn't want to prescribe T3's or any narcotics because we were coming down really hard on overprescribing."

Jennens said users would likely need to get in front of an addictions specialist, "you wouldn't get to just from a general GP."

Steady foot traffic at Interior Health's overdose prevention site downtown Kelowna, and 14 deaths in the Okanagan last month, suggests safe supply is not meeting demand.

Interior Health's overdose harm reduction web page makes no mention of safe supply.

Castanet contacted Interior Health on Tuesday for information on how a BC Interior drug user would obtain safe supply, but received no response by publication.